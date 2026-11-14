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Mark Valent Mancos
By Villages-News.com Obituaries,2 days ago
Mark Valent Mancos, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on November 2, 2026, at Spanish Plaines Hospital. He was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1948, in Meadville, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Margaret (Kazley) Mancos. Throughout a challenging 16-year journey with Parkinson’s Disease, Mark demonstrated remarkable strength, courage and resilience. Mark graduated from Cambridge Springs High School in 1966 and attended Alliance College. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from January 1969 to April 1972, spending more than two years in Germany as a Teletypewriter Repairman. Mark built a distinguished career as a Test Technician with Lord Corporation in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he worked for 33 years until his retirement in 2011.