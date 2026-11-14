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Small Business Saturday at Hive & Hollow - November 28th
2 days ago
Supporting local shops, like us (and everyone on Main st!) helps keep our community vibrant. When you spend your hard earned dollars in local small shops, that money goes right back into our community! You help support the staff helping you in the shop, you help us create events where we all get to enjoy one another, you help bring live music to the space & make us feel so loved!