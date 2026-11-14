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Chiefs downgrade Kenneth Walker to out against the Falcons
By Ron Kopp Jr.,2 days ago
Kansas City’s lead back has been ruled out due to a groin injury that popped up during the week. On Friday morning, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker woke up with a “tight groin,” head coach Andy Reid said at the podium later that day. He was held out of practice for the first time all week due to the sudden injury, and he will now miss the Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons.