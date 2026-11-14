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College Football Playoff Predictions: Kentucky Needs Win Against Florida
2 days ago
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. Kentucky enters Week 11 ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings (No. 13 AP) with a 7-2 overall record (5-2 SEC). Sitting on the bubble line of the 12-team field, they have virtually zero margin for error following their 34-6 loss to Tennessee in Week 10.