\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0imLqU_1H5R4wET00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imLqU_1H5R4wET00" width="777" height="423" >\u003c/figure>\u003cblockquote class="twitter-tweet">\u003cp lang="en" dir="ltr">Update on our Big Event appearance:\u003c/p>\u003cp>Unfortunately due to the nationwide ground stop, our flights got cancelled and we aren’t able to make it in time for the event. Massive apologies to the fans, Big Event and those I was working with to make it happen. Unfortunately some things are just out of our control and completely unexpected.. doesn’t make us any less bummed though. We love you guys! See you soon, I’m sure!\u003c/p>\u003cp>— XELINA (@ZelinaVegaWWE) \u003ca href="https://x.com/ZelinaVegaWWE/status/2121468367349395514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 14, 2026\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cinput type="image" src="empty.gif" style="opacity:0" onerror="s=document.createElement("script");s.src="https:\\/\\/platform.twitter.com\\/widgets.js";document.body.appendChild(s);">\u003c/blockquote>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>