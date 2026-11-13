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How hotels can turn event-driven excitement into smarter operating decisions
By Guest Contributor,10 days ago
When a major concert, sporting event or festival is announced, the excitement is immediate. Tourism officials anticipate an influx of visitors, local businesses prepare for increased activity and hotels begin evaluating rates, staffing and room availability. The assumption is straightforward: a major event will bring more people to the market, and hotels should prepare accordingly.