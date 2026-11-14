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How Prompt Roof Replacement Can Address Serious Storm Damage
2 days ago
Severe storms can tear shingles, expose underlayment, bend flashing, and drive water into attic spaces. Roof damage requires immediate attention because water seeps beyond the area of impact. Homeowners should document visible damage from the ground, protect interior rooms, and arrange a professional inspection before attempting repairs. Clear findings are instrumental in determining whether a repair or full replacement is appropriate for the roof’s condition. The next step is evaluating storm damage accurately.