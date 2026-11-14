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Out of Sight: Crawford Lurks at Ennis Launch for Attention
By Scott Gilfoid,2 days ago
Terence Crawford gave fans another reason to talk about a fight with Jaron “Boots” Ennis just by showing up in Carson on Friday. The retired champion (42-0, 31 KOs) watched Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) and Josh Kelly (17-1-1, 9 KOs) face off at their kickoff press conference at Dignity Health Sports Park, two months after telling Boots he still had more to prove at 154 pounds.