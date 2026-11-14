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Youth Olympic Games organisers hail Senegal's capability to host major events
By Aminatou DIALLO,2 days ago
Dakar 2026 is over. Two weeks of competition, thousands of young athletes and a historic first for Africa. The Youth Olympic Games brought the world to Senegal for the first Olympic sporting event ever held on the continent. From record-breaking performances to historic medals for the host nation, Dakar 2026 has been a celebration of sport, youth and cultural exchange. Our correspondent Aminatou Diallo reports from Dakar.