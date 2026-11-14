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What Marcus Semien’s Role Could Look Like In 2027
By Aaron Shamilov,2 days ago
Marcus Semien is not the kind of player he used to be. He is no longer the MVP contender who finished in the top three in voting in 2019, 2021, and 2023. Semien will enter his second year with the New York Mets and the sixth year of the seven-year, $175 million contract he signed with the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2022 season. Still, the Mets see value in the veteran second baseman. With younger infielders working their way toward the majors, Semien could provide leadership while facing more competition for playing time.