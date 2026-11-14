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‘Ebenezer’ Leads Weekend Box Office With Strong Friday Debut
By Ari Coine,2 days ago
Christmas came early to the box office, and Johnny Depp leads the way. Ebenezer leads the weekend box office after its strong Friday debut. Ebenezer opened with $6.7 million Friday, putting the new A Christmas Carol adaptation comfortably in first place. Variety says the movie is currently projected to earn between $18 million and $20 million domestically over the weekend. Another $20 million could come internationally, putting its worldwide opening somewhere around $38 million to $40 million. A reported production budget of $38 million would give Ebenezer a solid start at those numbers.