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Seniors, sophomores, frosh learn important academic and social skills through LIFE
By Elizabeth Zhang,2 days ago
Seniors, sophomores and frosh attended LIFE sessions, learning about handling difficult conversations, avoiding driving accidents and approaching academic planning respectively in the RPAC, Nichols Auditorium and auxiliary gym on Nov. 3. Psychology teacher Julie Turchin spoke to seniors in a workshop on how to navigate challenging dialogue like discussing college...