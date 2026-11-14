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Lianne Marie Dobbs Hears Music, Tomorrow, Sunday, November 15 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
By NiteLife Exchange,2 days ago
Actor-vocalist Lianne Marie Dobbs presents I Hear Music!ll Our Favorites, ‘Cause Why the Hell Not!? tomorrow, Sunday, November 15 at 7 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Music director-pianist is Ron Abel, with special guest , guitarist Sean Harkness. Expect Ron Abel’s soaring arrangements of hit songs by Bacharach...