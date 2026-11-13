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Hartford for the Holidays Returns for a Third Year, Bringing the Whole City Together to Celebrate the Season
10 days ago
HARTFORD, CT (November 13, 2026) — Hartford for the Holidays is back for the third year in a row, hosted by the Hartford Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Hartford Business Improvement District (HBID)/Hartford.com and the City of Hartford. Partners gathered today at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts to kick off the 2026 season and announce new ways for residents and visitors to experience Hartford this holiday season.