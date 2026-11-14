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Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is a stunning addition to the Criterion Collection (physical media review)
By Editorials,13 days ago
Most of Guillermo del Toro's movies have been added to the Criterion Collection at this point, and most of them look stunning, especially those with a 4K release. Frankenstein is the movie that del Toro always wanted to make, as he frequently cites the influence of Mary Shelley's 19th Century novel and the Universal Monsters adaptations of it, especially Frankenstein (1931) and Bride of Frankenstein (1935), directed by James Whale.