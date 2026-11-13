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8 days ago
Looking for that next family ‘boredom buster’ trip as cooler weather moves in and outdoor activities wrap up this fall? Visit these friendly family attractions featuring something for everyone! Whether your family wants to enjoy an indoor water park, explore a discovery center or museum, or venture out into nature, here’s a list of just some of the family-friendly places Kansas has to offer even as the weather changes.