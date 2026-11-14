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Switch 2 Firmware 23.5.0 Has Apparently Been Hacked Days After Nintendo Patched Major Exploit [UPDATE]
13 days ago
Nintendo Switch 2 firmware version 23.5.0 appears to have been hacked days after the console maker patched a major security exploit. Update: Known console hacker gezine_dev has pointed out that the SDK is bundled in the game, not the OS. According to them, the demonstrated hack is dumping the Switch 1 binary that’s on the cartridge rather than Switch 2 firmware 23.5.0. As such, this appears to be a false alarm.