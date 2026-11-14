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Sweater Weather, Warm Drinks and Holiday Glam on Santana Row
By Jessica Montes,2 days ago
Shop New Arrivals, Sip Coffee and Stay the Night on San Jose’s Row. When the air turns crisp and the string lights go up, Santana Row becomes San Jose’s best excuse for a day out. This season, the open-air district welcomes two new arrivals: Reformation and Johnny Doughnuts. They are joining a lineup of favorites tailor-made for the stretch between Thanksgiving dinners and holiday parties. Grab a latte, try on a party dress and sort out your outfit rotation before the invitations even arrive. This guide moves from closet refresh to coffee break to dinner reservation to overnight stay, covering every piece you need for a full day on the Row. Layer up, bring a tote and don’t rush it. Sweater weather in San Jose doesn’t come around often, and this is exactly how to spend it.