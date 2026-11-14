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New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions preview: 6 key stats
By Al Karsten,2 days ago
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 09: Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) blocks New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21) as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) prepares to throw a pass during a NFL game between Detroit Lions and New England Patriots on October 9, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.