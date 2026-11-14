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EXPOSED: DA Names the 49 Orange County Killers Newsom Wants Spared From Death Row, Including Three Cop Killers
By News Desk,2 days ago
Gavin Newsom wanted his death row giveaway to stay a number on a press release. One California prosecutor just put names and faces on it. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has released the cases of 49 killers from his county who stand to benefit from Newsom’s call for blanket clemency for every condemned prisoner in the state, and he is taking the fight to the California Supreme Court, Fox News reports.