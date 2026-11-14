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How Does South End Surf N Paddle Help Beginners Enjoy Surfing on Long Beach Island?
By Gail Pink,2 days ago
Long Beach Island (LBI), New Jersey, is a popular coastal destination with sandy beaches, a welcoming surf culture, and Atlantic Ocean waves that vary throughout the year. Beach Haven, located at the southern end of the island, attracts families and visitors interested in learning water sports. Choosing the right season and beach conditions can make a significant difference for someone trying surfing for the first time.