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Descendants of Isaac & Catherine (Johnson) Riddle, Cumberland County, KY, Part 5 – Christianna, Eliza and Jane
By Linda Stufflebean,13 days ago
Christianna, Eliza and Jane were the sixth, seventh and eighth children born to Isaac and Catherine (Johnson) Riddle. Christianna, who went by Annie, was born 10 September 1883 in Cumberland County, Kentucky. She lived a long life, passing away n 23 January 1923 in Overton County, Tennessee. Annie married twice....