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Two People Reported in Water at Fort Bragg’s Noyo Bay During High Surf Warning
By Kym Kemp,2 days ago
Emergency crews responded to a water rescue at Noyo Bay in Fort Bragg shortly before 9 a.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 14, after two people were reported in the water, according to scanner traffic. Later, the two made it back to the beach, but it is unclear how. One person was reported to have a head injury and is being taken to the hospital.