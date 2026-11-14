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Philadelphia Union II signs academy standout Abdoulaye Diop
By Alex Hayden,2 days ago
Philadelphia Union II announced Thursday morning that the club has signed Union Academy midfielder Abdoulaye Diop to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Diop is the 12th Union Academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract and the first 2010-born player to sign for Union II. He made his professional debut on May 13th, 2026, against New England Revolution II and accumulated 336 minutes in 4 starts and 9 total appearances in NEXT Pro play this season. Diop has also made five appearances with the United States U-16 National Team.