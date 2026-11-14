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Bitcoin Price Analysis: Where Is the Bottom as BTC’s Correction Accelerates?
By Shayan Markets,13 days ago
Bitcoin’s correction has sped up over the past week and is now dropping almost vertically. It currently trades around $65K after cutting through several support levels. The latest drop pushed BTC below its daily ascending channel and the key $70K support zone, which leaves deeper demand areas exposed. Meanwhile, the Adjusted SOPR metric indicates that coins moving on-chain are now, on average, being spent at a loss again, which is not a good signal.