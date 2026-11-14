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Angela Mastronuzzi Highlights Study Findings on Germline MUTYH Variants in Pediatric and Young Adult Patients With CNS Tumors
13 days ago
Angela Mastronuzzi, Associate Professor of General and Specialist Pediatrics at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, shared on LinkedIn:. “Published with Neuro-Oncology Pediatrics OUP Academic:. ՛Prevalence of MutY DNA Glycosylase germline variants in pediatric and adolescent/young adult patients with a brain tumor․՛. This study describes the prevalence and...