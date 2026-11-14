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WARRIORS PUT ROCKY RIVER’S PERFECT SEASON IN A HIRST
By Anthony Hartwig,2 days ago
ROCKY RIVER, OH – With their season hanging in the balance and a five-point deficit staring them down in the fourth quarter, the West Branch Warriors turned to their biggest playmaker when they needed him most. Senior quarterback Grady Hirst delivered a sensational performance, rushing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns as the Warriors rallied for a thrilling 21-12 road victory over previously unbeaten Rocky River in Friday night’s Division IV, Region 13 Semifinals. The victory improved West Branch to 11-1, extended its winning streak to six games, and punched the Warriors’ ticket to the regional championship against West Geauga.