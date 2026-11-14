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THERE’S NO PREPPING FOR THE IRISH
By Anthony Hartwig,2 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Fighting Irish are headed back to the regional championship after delivering one of their most complete performances of the season Friday night, rolling past University School 50-21 in the Division III, Region 9 Semifinals. Behind a three-touchdown connection between quarterback Patrick Reardon and receiver Ray Javey, a powerful rushing attack led by Vinnie Fecko, and a defense that forced five turnovers, Ursuline overcame an early deficit to secure its ninth victory of the season and move one win away from the state semifinals.