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All-MAC Final: Coldwater Outlasts Meadowbrook in Five Sets; Versailles Downs Unbeaten South Range
By statelinesportsnetwork,11 days ago
(11-13-26) Coldwater and Versailles are playing each other for a state championship tomorrow. The Cavaliers outlasted No. 2 Byesville Meadowbrook in five sets Friday morning at Wittenberg University — 25-15, 26-28, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12 — in the Division V state semifinal, and MAC rival Versailles swept previously unbeaten Canfield South Range 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-23) in the other semifinal. The all-MAC final is Saturday at noon at Wright State’s Nutter Center.
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