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Lance Storm Claims the John Cena Classic ‘Undermines the Fundamental Principle of Wrestling’
By Jeffrey Harris,2 days ago
During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, former WWE Superstar Lance Storm and Bryan Alvarez discussed the upcoming John Cena Classic tournament, where the winner will be determined by fan voting. Storm claimed that the format of the event will incite the wrestlers to sabotage each other, similar to how Hulk Hogan sabotaged Sting at WCW Starrcade ’97.