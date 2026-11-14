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PIRATES MARCHING ON TO THE FINALS
By Anthony Hartwig,2 days ago
PERRY, OH – The Perry Pirates continued their march toward a potential state championship Friday night, delivering another dominant performance with a 45-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Garrettsville Garfield in the Division V, Region 17 Semifinals. In a matchup featuring two teams that entered the night with perfect 11-0 records, the top-seeded Pirates controlled the action on both sides of the football, improving to 12-0 and earning a spot in the regional championship against Girard.
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