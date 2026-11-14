undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TIGERS DOUBLE DIP AGAINST CONFERENCE RIVAL
By Anthony Hartwig,2 days ago
Caldwell, Springfield Ground Game Power Tigers Past McDonald 27-7 and Into Regional Championship. McDONALD, OH – The Springfield Tigers are headed to the regional championship, and they got there by running right through the top seed in Division VII, Region 25. Behind a spectacular three-touchdown performance from Alex Caldwell and an explosive rushing attack that delivered big plays throughout the night, fourth-seeded Springfield rolled past top-seeded McDonald 27-7 on Friday night. The Tigers completed a season sweep of the Blue Devils, continued their impressive postseason surge, and earned a spot in the regional championship against Cuyahoga Heights.
1