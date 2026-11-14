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GIRARD ROCKING ON
By Anthony Hartwig,2 days ago
BARNESVILLE, OH – The Girard Indians are one win away from the state semifinals after delivering another impressive postseason performance Friday night, traveling to Barnesville and knocking off the previously unbeaten Shamrocks 39-26 in the Division V, Region 17 Semifinals. Behind another sensational performance from quarterback AJ Pearson and a productive night from sophomore Mario Lipinski, the Indians improved to a perfect 12-0 and earned a spot in the regional championship against Perry.