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Campton Restaurant celebrates 40 years of family, food and community
By Sharon Swanepoel,2 days ago
Campton Restaurant celebrated its 40th year in operation on Halloween. From left are owner Josh Parker; father Bo Parker; Susan Parker, 36-year employee; aunt Helen Parker, former employee; her granddaughter, Emory Doster; Ella Kate Gay holding Eliza Doster; Kellie Doster; Lane and Alex Doster. Contributed photo. Four decades after opening...
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