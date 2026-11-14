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Kansas City Shivers at Sunrise, Then Sprints Toward 60s This Week
By Elias Thorne,2 days ago
Kansas City woke Saturday to its coldest morning of the season, with temperatures around 23 degrees before sunrise; sunshine was expected to bring the afternoon high to about 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill. The chill bottoms out near 23 degrees, but sunshine will help the city rebound to about 48 by afternoon. It is a sharp start to a week that soon turns noticeably warmer.