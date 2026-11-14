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Phoenix might be figuring things out, one stop at a time
By John Voita,2 days ago
The Suns still have plenty of problems, but their recent defensive improvement is worth celebrating. Need a little hope? Looking for something to give you those warm and fuzzies as you sip your morning coffee? The sugar and cream aren’t doing enough to brighten your day? Well, for all the ugly statistics we’ve been compiling about the Phoenix Suns lately, here’s one that might make that coffee taste a little sweeter.