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KC Church Could See Beds Double This Weekend, Pastor Warns Delay Could Cost Lives
By Clara Lin,13 days ago
Unity Southeast, which has operated a homeless shelter for six years, says it may face a sharp rise in demand for overnight beds this weekend as dangerously cold temperatures approach. Rev. Randy Fikki says attendance could climb well above the church's typical 30 to 40 people, while the shelter lacks the funding and city coordination to serve everyone who may arrive.
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