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Jenna Bush Hager Brings Book Club to the Plaza, Dishes on Carson Daly Shakeup
By Marcus Vance,11 days ago
Jenna Bush Hager is bringing her Thousand Voices book club to Kansas City for an onstage conversation with author Lucy Tan about Tan's novel “Tiger's Mouth,” set for Unity Temple on the Plaza. The Today show co-host will sit down with Tan to discuss the book in front of a local audience, giving Kansas City readers a rare in-person look at the celebrity-driven book club that has become a fixture of daytime television.
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