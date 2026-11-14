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3 Things to know as the Mavericks prepare to face the Cleveland Cavaliers
By Tyler Edsel,12 days ago
After getting completely debacled on Thursday in a near 40-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dallas Mavericks (7-5) hit the road once more to continue their weekend road trip. This time, Dallas visits the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dallas, having won three contests in a row prior to their loss to Minnesota, looks to regain momentum against one of the East’s best. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are in action Friday night in NBA Cup play against the Miami Heat.