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The Spacelords – Uranus Omnibus Sanctus Review
By Myglobalmind_Webzine,13 days ago
Genre: Instrumental space rock / psych / krautrock. Marcus ‘Mudge’ Schnitzler – drums, percussion. Out of Reutlingen, Germany come The Spacelords, a modern-day post-progressive psychedelic space rock band built around Matthias ‘Hazi’ Wettstein on guitar, Marcus ‘Mudge’ Schnitzler on drums and percussion and Ekhard ‘Akee’ Kazmaier on bass. The power trio have been together since 2009, and Uranus Omnibus Sanctus is their ninth studio album, so they’ve kept busy over the past 17 years.