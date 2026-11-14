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Marlon Blackwell Architects’ Porch From the 2025 US Pavilion in Venice Will Be Rebuilt at Crystal Bridges
By illustrarch Editorial Team,13 days ago
The timber canopy that fronted the United States Pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale is headed for a second life in the Ozarks. In Bentonville, Arkansas, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art plans to reconstruct the structure by Marlon Blackwell Architects on its grounds in late 2027, where it will stand on its own as a pavilion for public use.