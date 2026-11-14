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Casa Baroneza 23 by Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura
By illustrarch Editorial Team,13 days ago
Architecture and interiors: Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura; landscaping: Caterina Poli. Casa Baroneza 23 is a rural home designed by the Brazilian studio Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura for a plot in Quinta da Baroneza, inland in São Paulo state. The house was planned as a retreat facing the landscape, and it is being shown to the international press here for the first time. The studio designed both the architecture and the interiors, while the gardens are the work of landscape designer Caterina Poli.