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Wales Stuns All Blacks 35-28 for the First Time in 73 Years
By Associated Press,2 days ago
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales shocked New Zealand 35-28 for its first victory over the All Blacks in 73 years in a pulsating Nations Championship rugby match on Saturday. Wales set the tone with a second-minute try by Tomos Williams and never trailed, but had to survive waves of attacks for the last, tense 27 minutes to preserve the seven-point lead.