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2026 Engineering & Traffic Survey | San Marino Moves Forward on Speed-Limit Changes
By Staff,12 days ago
The City of San Marino is moving forward with implementation of its 2026 Engineering & Traffic Survey (E&TS), which the City Council adopted on Oct. 14, 2026. The approved survey establishes the engineering basis for speed-limit changes throughout San Marino, including new speed-limit postings and reductions on designated roadway segments.
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