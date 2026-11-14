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Annual Grid Pruning of City Trees | Crews Working in Grid 3 Through Mid-December
By Staff,12 days ago
The City of San Marino’s annual street tree-trimming program remains underway in Grid 3, with crews continuing scheduled maintenance throughout the designated service area. Work is expected to continue through mid-December, weather and field conditions permitting. Grid 3 includes residential streets around Lacy Park, Shenandoah Road, Virginia Road, Oak...