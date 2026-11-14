undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Marino Fire Dept. Completes Annual LA County EMS Audit | Crews Also Train for Active Shooter Response
By Staff,12 days ago
The San Marino Fire Department successfully completed its annual EMS audit conducted by the Los Angeles County EMS Agency on Thursday, Nov. 5. The audit included a comprehensive review of the Department’s paramedic program, including EMS data compliance, ALS unit inventory, paramedic accreditation, pharmaceutical policies and controlled substance logs, and the quality improvement program. The City credited the Department’s paramedics and nurse educators, including their behind-the-scenes work, for maintaining high standards of patient care. Acting Division Chief Jeff Tsay led the Department’s response to the audit.
1