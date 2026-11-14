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Drivers Asked to Plan Alternate ROCKY FORD RD. Routes Nov. 23
By WGNS News,13 days ago
SMYRNA, TN (WGNS) - Motorists who travel Rocky Fork Road in eastern Rutherford County will need to plan ahead later this month as a section of the roadway is scheduled to close for construction work. The Rutherford County Highway Department announced that crews will perform necessary road work at 7333 Rocky Fork Road on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. The project will require a complete closure of both lanes of traffic between Cooks Lane and Rocky Fork Almaville Road. The closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to remain in place until late afternoon, depending on weather and work conditions.