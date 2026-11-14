undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colts place TE Mo Alie-Cox (groin), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) on IR; sign LB West Weeks to 53-man roster from practice squad; elevate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer and WR Quez Watkins to active roster from practice squad
By Colts Communications,2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts today activated defensive end Arden Key from the Injured Reserve list, signed linebacker West Weeks to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed tight end Mo Alie-Cox on the Injured Reserve list and placed linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither on the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer and wide receiver Quez Watkins to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.