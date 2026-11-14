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Las Vegas Charity Concert Features Classic-Hit Covers, Raises $290K for Parkinson's Research
By James Thompson,2 days ago
A sold-out crowd at the Hard Rock Café on the Las Vegas Strip helped raise $290,000 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research on Wednesday night, as Latin music stars traded their usual sets for covers of classic rock and pop songs during Latin GRAMMY Week. The Los Producers Benefit Concert brought together BMI songwriters and Latin GRAMMY nominees for an evening built around reinterpreting hits from Black Sabbath to Blink-182.
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