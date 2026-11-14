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The best Blu-ray player was released in 2006 and you might still have one
By Craig Donaldson,2 days ago
When Blu-ray movies first hit the scene in the late 2000s, I remember being awestruck by how much better they looked than DVDs. I thought the jump from VHS to DVD was game-changing, but Blu-ray was on an entirely different level, with its crisp 1080p resolution. It truly felt like I had movie-theater-quality on my living room TV for the first time.